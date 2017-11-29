LSE CEO Steps Down as Exchange Battles With Activist

Continue Reading Below

London Stock Exchange Chief Executive Xavier Rolet is leaving immediately and its chairman is stepping down in 2019, as the exchange operator moves to defuse an escalating battle over management succession with activist investor TCI Fund Management.

SoftBank Details Plan for Multibillion-Dollar Uber Investment

SoftBank provided Uber Technologies shareholders with details of its offer to buy shares from them at a roughly 32% discount to the ride-hailing firm's most recent valuation.

Vietnam Seeks a Heady $4.85 Billion From Sale of Stake in Beer Brewer

The Vietnamese government is seeking to raise at least $4.85 billion by selling a majority stake in the country's largest beer maker.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Shell's Gift to Investors Could Prove Premature

Shell is finally scrapping its much-hated scrip-dividend program, with its accompanying shareholder dilution. Great news-but a closer look at the company's financials and strategy raises some questions.

Will Tesla Die for Lack of Cobalt?

Cobalt, a critical part of batteries, has nearly tripled in price since last summer as concerns grow about whether there will be enough cobalt to meet demand.

Facebook's Training A.I. to Spot ISIS, al Qaeda Posts-Nazis Come Next

Facebook Inc. says it is making big strides in removing propaganda posts and accounts from Islamic State and al Qaeda.

Siemens Tees Up Health-Care IPO in One of Biggest European Deals in Years

Siemens, the German engineering conglomerate, is readying the most significant step yet in its yearslong restructuring: the listing of a big chunk of its health-care business, estimated to be worth up to $47 billion.

Santander Approves Board Changes, Goodwill Charge

Santander said it has approved changes to its executive board, as well as a goodwill impairment of EUR600 million.

Uber Ex-Employee Alleges Covert Tactics to Steal Rivals' Secrets

A federal judge on Tuesday ordered a delay in the trial between Alphabet's Waymo and Uber Technologies after he received a memo from a former Uber employee introducing new allegations about covert communications and efforts to evade detection.

Cineworld Plots $3.1 Billion Offer for Regal Entertainment

British movie theater operator Cineworld Group is in advanced talks to buy American counterpart Regal Entertainment Group for $3.1 billion, a deal that would give it more screens to compete with industry leader AMC Entertainment Holdings.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 29, 2017 07:15 ET (12:15 GMT)