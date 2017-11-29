LSE's CEO Rolet Steps Down, Chairman to Leave in 2019

London Stock Exchange Chief Executive Xavier Rolet is leaving immediately and its chairman is stepping down in 2019, as the exchange operator moves to diffuse an escalating battle over management succession with activist investor TCI Fund Management.

SoftBank Details Plan for Multibillion-Dollar Uber Investment

SoftBank provided Uber Technologies shareholders with details of its offer to buy shares from them at a roughly 32% discount to the ride-hailing firm's most recent valuation.

Vietnam Seeks a Heady $4.85 Billion From Sale of Stake in Beer Brewer

The Vietnamese government is seeking to raise at least $4.85 billion by selling a majority stake in the country's largest beer maker.

Facebook's Training A.I. to Spot ISIS, al Qaeda Posts-Nazis Come Next

Facebook Inc. says it is making big strides in removing propaganda posts and accounts from Islamic State and al Qaeda.

Siemens Tees Up Health-Care IPO in One of Biggest European Deals in Years

Siemens AG, the German engineering conglomerate, is readying the most significant step yet in its yearslong restructuring: the listing of a big chunk of its health-care business, estimated to be worth up to $47 billion.

Santander Approves Board Changes, Goodwill Charge

Santander said it has approved changes to its executive board, as well as a goodwill impairment of EUR600 million.

Uber Ex-Employee Alleges Covert Tactics to Steal Rivals' Secrets

A federal judge on Tuesday ordered a delay in the trial between Alphabet's Waymo and Uber Technologies after he received a memo from a former Uber employee introducing new allegations about covert communications and efforts to evade detection.

Cineworld Prepares $3.1 Billion Offer for Regal Entertainment

British movie theater operator Cineworld Group is in advanced talks to buy American counterpart Regal Entertainment Group for $3.1 billion, a deal that would give it more screens to compete with industry leader AMC Entertainment Holdings.

AT&T, Time Warner Herald 'Golden Age' of TV in Defense of Merger

AT&T said in a written response to the Justice Department's lawsuit that the video marketplace is changing quickly and is "intensely competitive, " and that nothing about the telecom giant's proposed acquisition of Time Warner would harm that.

Software Provider Autodesk to Cut 1,150 Jobs in Restructuring

Design-software provider Autodesk Inc. said it would cut 13% of its workforce in a bid to streamline the company. Shares in Autodesk tumbled after hours as the company revealed plans to shed 1,150 jobs and consolidate facilities.

November 29, 2017 05:15 ET (10:15 GMT)