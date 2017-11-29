Matt Lauer's millions at risk if NBC wants to send a real message: Judge Napolitano

FOX News Senior Judicial Analyst, Judge Andrew Napolitano, during an appearance on “Mornings with Maria,” discussed the potential financial fallout from the firing of NBC ‘Today’ show host Matt Lauer over ‘inappropriate behavior.’

Lauer, who has been a host on ‘Today’ since 1997 inked a two-year $20 million contract extension with NBC in 2017, but according to Judge Napolitano, if there is a termination for clause, “theoretically” NBC would not be obliged to pay him.

“NBC would owe him nothing and they would be exercising an option given to them under the contract,” Napolitano told FOX Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo.

He also added that while there are many ways for Lauer’s legal team to challenge this, he may be out of luck if they ask for a buyout.

“If NBC really wants to send a message to its’ employees and to the world obviously, on this particular issue, they may say 'we’re not buying out at all, this is for clause,'” Napolitano said.