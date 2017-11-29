Jeep Wrangler unveils biggest makeover for 2018: FBN exclusive

Jeep’s 2018 Wrangler is getting a major overhaul—its first since 2006—and FOX Business got an exclusive sneak-peak at the vehicle’s big changes at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

“This is the biggest makeover we’ve ever seen for the Jeep Wrangler,” FOX Business’ Hillary Vaughn reported from the auto show. “The Jeep Wrangler is 200 pounds lighter than any Wrangler before, that means it’s the most fuel efficient Wrangler to hit the road ever.”

The latest technology added to the Wrangler includes a “push-to-start” feature, Apple CarPlay (AAPL) and Android Auto (GOOGL), according to Vaughn. Additionally, Jeep made it easier for drivers to remove the top of the vehicle.

“If anyone’s ever owned a Wrangler, they know taking the hard top off is a lot of work, but now with this Wrangler it’s as simple as a touch of a button. It’s basically like having a convertible and an off-road Wrangler in one.”