Chipotle begins search for new CEO

Chipotle (CMG) is beginning its search for a new CEO, as its current chief executive Steve Ells transitions to executive chairman.

“Bringing in a new CEO is the right thing to do for all our stakeholders. It will allow me to focus on my strengths, which include bringing innovation to the way we source and prepare our food,” Ells said in a statement.

Ells, the founder of the company, will focus on innovation as the executive chairman, and will begin the new role once the board identifies a new CEO.

The board has formed a search committee comprised of directors Robin Hickenlooper and Ali Namvar, as well as Ells, to identify a new leader. According to the company’s press release, they will search for a leader “with demonstrated turnaround expertise to help address the challenges facing the company, improve execution, build customer trust, and drive sales.”