China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Wednesday, November 29 2017
Continue Reading Below
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 660,766 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Jan-18 13,540 13,820 13,485 13,680 13,450 230 220,058 155,486
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
Mar-18 13,800 14,000 13,800 13,940 13,680 260 24 162
Apr-18 13,860 14,075 13,860 13,990 13,700 290 10 82
May-18 13,965 14,295 13,915 14,140 13,880 260 421,974 256,994
Jun-18 14,260 14,390 14,245 14,335 13,970 365 56 306
Jul-18 14,215 14,480 14,170 14,365 14,080 285 34 434
Aug-18 14,200 14,530 14,200 14,370 14,100 270 32 1,076
Sep-18 14,350 14,625 14,275 14,470 14,225 245 18,566 26,588
Oct-18 14,425 14,670 14,425 14,520 14,355 165 6 14
Nov-18 14,475 14,710 14,475 14,625 14,285 340 6 30
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
November 29, 2017 02:30 ET (07:30 GMT)