What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

Senate Republicans began a frenzied week of negotiations to pass a landmark tax overhaul, grappling with several blocs of wavering GOP senators and trying to cobble together enough votes.

Two acting directors at the CFPB, one named by Trump and one picked by ex-chief Cordray, asserted dueling authority over the financial watchdog.

The Supreme Court rejected two appeals seeking to expand access to firearms, leaving in place laws in Maryland and Florida.

Franken apologized following sexual-misconduct allegations, but the Democrat made clear he plans to stay in the Senate.

Pakistan's decision to accept the demands of Islamic protesters has further set back its struggle to restrain religious hard-liners.

The pope met with Myanmar's military chief, the architect of a campaign denounced as ethnic cleansing.

Mexico's finance minister resigned and said he hoped to become the ruling party's presidential candidate.

New eruptions from Bali's Mount Agung volcano shut down Indonesia's second-busiest airport.

U.S. students' mediocre standing in many global rankings may in part reflect a failure of effort rather than lack of aptitude, a study found.

Britain's Prince Harry will marry American actress Meghan Markle.

