Utilities Up, But Not By Much, On Rate View -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power-plant operators rose, but not by as much as the broad market, amid expectations that short-term interest rates were set to rise.

The nominee for Federal Reserve chair, Jerome Powell, said conditions were appropriate for a rate hike in the near term.

Private-sector backers of a controversial Middle East nuclear plan worked with former national security adviser Mike Flynn to promote it inside the White House, to the point of sending him a draft memo for the president to sign authorizing the project, The Wall Street Journal reported.

November 28, 2017 16:30 ET (21:30 GMT)