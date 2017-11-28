BOE Says British Banks Could Handle a 'Disorderly' Brexit

Continue Reading Below

The U.K.'s largest banks could withstand Britain crashing out of the EU, the Bank of England said, but it raised wider concerns over how trillions of dollars' worth of derivatives contracts will be treated after Brexit.

Powell to Face Questions on Future Fed Policy at Senate Hearing

Jerome Powell will face questions Tuesday about what direction he plans to take Federal Reserve policy in the years ahead, as the Senate Banking Committee holds a hearing on the Fed governor's nomination to be the next leader of the central bank.

Powell Seeks to Support Economy, Defend Fed Independence

Federal Reserve governor Jerome Powell would strive to support the economic recovery and defend the central bank's independence if confirmed as its next leader, he will tell a Senate panel Tuesday.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Stock Futures Point to Fresh Record for S&P 500

Global stocks were mostly higher, with European markets on track to break a recent losing streak and futures pointing to another record for the S&P 500.

Anxiety Over OPEC Cuts Weighs on Oil

Oil prices fell amid market jitters over whether-and for how long-OPEC and Russia will agree to extend their deal to curb crude production when they convene later this week.

Oil Prices Chase $60 After a Year of Surging Demand

The price of oil in the U.S. has climbed to levels not seen since 2015, as unexpectedly strong global growth has helped soak up a supply glut that plagued the market for years.

Chinese Watchdog Renews Chase for Elusive Consumer Credit-Rating System

China's online-finance regulator plans to set up a personal credit-rating system, reinvigorating a three-year-long mission to find a homegrown answer to U.S. FICO scores as Beijing moves to clean up the country's internet lending sector.

Fed's Dudley Remains Confident Inflation Will Eventually Rise

New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley said he still expects that a very strong employment sector will help push inflation up over time.

BOJ's Kuroda Dispels View That Policy Is Harming Lenders

Bank of Japan chief Haruhiko Kuroda rejected the view that commercial banks' basic functions have been compromised by the central bank's aggressive easing, a comment that may cool recent speculation of a possible shift toward tighter policy in Japan.

Bank Negara Malaysia Names Chew Cheng Lian as Deputy Governor

Malaysia's central bank said Chew Cheng Lian, or Jessica Chew, has been named as the new deputy governor.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 28, 2017 07:15 ET (12:15 GMT)