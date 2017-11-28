BOE: U.K.'s Banks Could Handle a 'Disorderly' Brexit

The U.K.'s largest banks would be able to withstand Britain crashing out of the European Union, the Bank of England said.

Powell Seeks to Support Economy, Defend Fed Independence

Federal Reserve governor Jerome Powell would strive to support the economic recovery and defend the central bank's independence if confirmed as its next leader, he will tell a Senate panel Tuesday.

Declines in Global Stocks Extend Across Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific stocks declined following modest drops overnight in Europe and the U.S., with the highflying Hong Kong underperforming on fresh China-related concerns.

Fed's Dudley Remains Confident Inflation Will Eventually Rise

New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley said he still expects that a very strong employment sector will help push inflation up over time.

BOJ's Kuroda Dispels View That Policy Is Harming Lenders

Bank of Japan chief Haruhiko Kuroda rejected the view that commercial banks' basic functions have been compromised by the central bank's aggressive easing, a comment that may cool recent speculation of a possible shift toward tighter policy in Japan.

Bank Negara Malaysia Names Chew Cheng Lian as Deputy Governor

Malaysia's central bank said Chew Cheng Lian, or Jessica Chew, has been named as the new deputy governor.

Dallas Fed's Kaplan: Rate Rise in 'Near Future' Is Likely Appropriate

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan on Monday appeared to express openness to raising rates when the U.S. central bank meets to set monetary policy next month.

Judge in CFPB Leadership Lawsuit Says He Will Act Quickly

The federal judge reviewing dueling claims over the interim leadership of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Monday he would act quickly after the Trump administration responds to claims by an Obama-era official that she should be the one running the bureau.

Senators Seek Changes to Tax Bill as Busy Week Kicks Off

U.S. Senators on Monday began a frenzied week of meetings, negotiations and amendments as Republicans try to find 50 votes for their tax bill, the GOP's biggest domestic-policy priority.

U.S. Indicts Three Alleged Chinese Hackers

Three Chinese people have been indicted in the U.S. for alleged cyberattacks on Moody's Analytics and Siemens AG in an effort to steal confidential business information as recently as May 2017, according to an indictment unsealed Monday.

