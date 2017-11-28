Global Stocks Rise in Spite of North Korean Missile Launch

Stocks in the Asia-Pacific region gained following positive sessions in the U.S. and Europe, as investors shrugged off North Korea's latest missile test.

Bitcoin Hits $10,000 for the First Time

Bitcoin crossed the $10,000 mark for the first time in its nine-year history, the latest burst in a rally that has transformed the virtual currency from a curiosity to a hot topic for mainstream investors.

U.K., EU Get Closer to Financial Terms for Brexit

Britain and the European Union are closing in on a financial settlement over Brexit but negotiations to reach an agreement that EU member states can back go on, according to people involved in the talks.

Judge Backs Trump Administration in Fight to Control Consumer Agency

A federal judge has backed the Trump administration in the fight over control of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, rejecting a restraining order barring Trump's selection, Mick Mulvaney, from taking charge until a permanent nominee is chosen.

Consumer Agency Is No Stranger to Controversy

Since it was established in 2011 as an independent agency, the bureau has triggered industry backlashes and partisan fights over many of its major policy steps in mortgage and student lending.

Senate Tax Revamp Gains Traction

Republican efforts to overhaul the U.S. tax code gained momentum Tuesday when two key Senate Republicans expressed optimism about supporting the bill and a congressional committee advanced the measure for a vote on the Senate floor later this week.

Trump Administration Presses Senate to Fill Posts at Export-Import Bank

The White House called on Senate lawmakers to quickly fill vacancies at the Export-Import Bank after the agency's acting chairman announced he was retiring this week, a move that will leave the board with just one of its five seats filled.

Regulators Open to Making Treasury Market Data Public

U.S. regulators said they were considering releasing to the public some of the data on the $14 trillion U.S. Treasury market that they have been collecting since this summer, but no decision was imminent.

Supreme Court Questions Whether Dodd-Frank Protects All Whistleblowers

Supreme Court justices expressed skepticism that whistleblowers who report corporate wrongdoing internally instead of to the Securities and Exchange Commission are protected from retaliation under the 2010 Dodd-Frank regulatory-overhaul law.

U.S. to Probe Chinese Aluminum as It Presses Beijing on Trade

The Trump administration took new action Tuesday in its emerging strategy to ramp up trade pressure on Beijing, dusting off a little-used authority to combat imports of inexpensive Chinese aluminum.

November 28, 2017 21:15 ET (02:15 GMT)