Powell Suggests Fed Is Likely to Raise Rates in December

Federal Reserve governor Jerome Powell said "conditions are supportive" of another rate increase next month, during a Senate hearing to consider his nomination to lead the central bank.

Trump Administration Urges Judge to Reject Obama-Era Official's Attempt to Run CFPB

The Trump administration urged a federal judge to reject an Obama-era official's attempt to assert command over the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, arguing in a court filing it had properly installed its own official to run the agency.

Supreme Court Questions Whether Dodd-Frank Protects All Whistleblowers

Supreme Court justices expressed skepticism that whistleblowers who report corporate wrongdoing internally instead of to the Securities and Exchange Commission are protected from retaliation under the 2010 Dodd-Frank regulatory-overhaul law.

Turkish Gold Trader Zarrab to Testify for U.S. in Sanctions-Evasion Trial

Reza Zarrab the Turkish gold trader whose prosecution with others in New York has strained ties between the U.S. and Turkey, has pleaded guilty and will serve as a cooperating witness for the U.S. government.

Three Fed Regional Banks Supported Discount-Rate Rise: Minutes

Three of the Federal Reserve's 12 regional reserve banks favored raising a key interest rate this fall, according to minutes published Tuesday.

Fed's Harker: Banks Should Do More to Protect the Elderly

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker said Tuesday financial institutions need to do more to ensure senior citizens aren't getting taking advantage of financially.

Fed's Dudley: More Data Needed on Treasury Market Trading

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President William Dudley said U.S. regulators and the public would benefit from more information about trading in the U.S. Treasury bond market.

BOE Says British Banks Could Handle a 'Disorderly' Brexit

The U.K.'s largest banks could withstand Britain crashing out of the EU, the Bank of England said, but it raised wider concerns over how trillions of dollars' worth of derivatives contracts will be treated after Brexit.

Barclays at the Back of the Class in U.K. Stress Tests

Even though all seven banks passed, some will still face higher capital demands to counter a consumer credit boom in which they are systematically underestimating the risk of losses.

BOJ's Kuroda Dispels View That Policy Is Harming Lenders

Bank of Japan chief Haruhiko Kuroda rejected the view that commercial banks' basic functions have been compromised by the central bank's aggressive easing, a comment that may cool recent speculation of a possible shift toward tighter policy in Japan.

November 28, 2017 16:15 ET (21:15 GMT)