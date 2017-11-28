Fed's Dudley Remains Confident Inflation Will Eventually Rise

Continue Reading Below

New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley said he still expects that a very strong employment sector will help push inflation up over time.

Judge in CFPB Leadership Lawsuit Says He Will Act Quickly

The federal judge reviewing dueling claims over the interim leadership of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Monday he would act quickly after the Trump administration responds to claims by an Obama-era official that she should be the one running the bureau.

Wells Fargo Bankers, Chasing Bonuses, Overcharged Clients

Employees say lofty rewards tied to revenue pushed foreign-exchange staff to ignore agreed-upon fees. Years of whispers were confirmed in a conference call.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Powell Seeks to Support Economy, Defend Fed Independence

Federal Reserve governor Jerome Powell would strive to support the economic recovery and defend the central bank's independence if confirmed as its next leader, he will tell a Senate panel Tuesday.

Société Générale Plans to Cut Jobs, Bank Branches

Société Générale said it plans to book a EUR400 million fourth-quarter charge as it intends to eliminate up to 900 additional jobs amid a continuing restructure of its French retail bank network.

Nordic Capital Said to Be Close to Deal for Ullink

European buyout firm Nordic Capital is close to acquiring Ullink from Hg Capital in a deal that could value the provider of electronic-trading software at around $650 million

U.S. Indicts Three Alleged Chinese Hackers

Three Chinese people have been indicted in the U.S. for alleged cyberattacks on Moody's Analytics and Siemens AG in an effort to steal confidential business information as recently as May 2017, according to an indictment unsealed Monday.

Decade-Old Options Pay Off for Goldman Execs

Goldman Sachs executives have cashed in on decade-old stock options that have become valuable in the year since Donald Trump's election.

Trump Appointee Asserts Control Over CFPB for Now

The Trump administration and an Obama-era official dueled for control of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Monday, with Donald Trump's appointee taking the reins for now, pending a court challenge.

Julius Baer CEO Quits to Join Rival

The chief executive of Julius Baer has resigned to join one of its biggest rivals in an unexpected shake-up of the Swiss banking industry's highest ranks.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 28, 2017 00:15 ET (05:15 GMT)