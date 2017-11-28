BHP Billiton Targets More Cost Cuts in Australia

BHP Billiton aims to cut costs further across its Australian mining operations, targeting another 10% drop in unit costs over the medium term and US$1.6 billion in additional productivity gains over the next two years.

American Fuel Cell Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

American Fuel Cell & Coated Fabrics Co., a government contractor that supplies aircraft fuel tanks used by Boeing Co., Bell Helicopter and other defense and commercial businesses, filed for bankruptcy Sunday, saying efforts to cut costs and restructure its finances outside of Chapter 11 haven't worked.

Oil Falls Ahead of OPEC Meeting

Oil prices fell, ahead of a meeting scheduled for later this week between major crude producers, where a decision is expected on whether cuts will be extended.

SandRidge Adopts 'Poison Pill' After Carl Icahn Increases Stake

SandRidge's board adopted a so-called poison pill that would make it more difficult for activist investor Carl Icahn to increase his stake as he criticizes SandRidge's plan to buy Bonanza Creek.

Statoil Buys Total's Stakes in Norwegian Assets

Statoil has agreed to buy stakes in two oil assets from Total for $1.45 billion, expanding its presence on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

Venezuelan General to Lead State Oil Industry

President Nicolás Maduro named an active general to lead the state oil industry, Venezuela's last major economic sector that had been outside the military's control.

FBI Investigates Energy Firm EnerVest Over Ohio Shale-Drilling Lease

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking into an eastern Ohio landowner's claims that oil-and-gas investment firm EnerVest Ltd. sold valuable shale-drilling rights that should have been his to sell.

OPEC Plus Adds Uncertainty to Oil Market

Russia's importance to a deal to extend oil export cuts means that it holds the cards for OPEC and the deal will be less certain.

Oil Investors' Surprise New Worry: An Over-Achieving OPEC

OPEC is poised to extend its production agreement, raising fears of price rises that risk curbing demand for crude and encouraging alternatives.

Oncor Minority Owners Sue NextEra for $72 Million Breakup Fee

NextEra Energy Inc.'s failed pursuit of electricity-transmissions business Oncor could become more costly if Oncor's minority owners prevail in a lawsuit filed this week.

