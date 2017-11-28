Emerson Withdraws Proposal to Buy Rockwell Automation

Emerson Electric said it was rescinding its offer to buy Rockwell Automation because of the target company's board's "unwillingness to engage in discussions."

DHL Orders 10 Tesla Semi Trucks

Deutsche Post's DHL said Tuesday it has preordered 10 of Tesla's Semi trucks, joining a growing list of large transportation companies looking to test the all-electric vehicles.

Buffalo Wild Wings Agrees to a $2.9 Billion Takeover by Arby's

Buffalo Wild Wings has agreed to be purchased by Arby's Restaurant Group, taking the restaurant chain private for $2.44 billion in cash plus debt.

Siemens Expected to List Health-Care Division in Frankfurt

Siemens AG, the German industrial conglomerate, could announce as early as Wednesday that the planned listing of between 15% and 25% of its health-care business will be on the Frankfurt stock exchange rather than in New York, people familiar with the situation said.

Unilever Sees Single Corporate Structure as Best for Shareholders

Unilever is leaning toward unifying its unusual dual governance structure after fending off an unsolicited $143-billion bid by Kraft Heinz earlier this year.

Shell to Pay Its Dividend in Cash in Latest Sign of Health for Big Oil

Royal Dutch Shell said it would begin paying its dividend only in cash, a fresh sign that big oil companies are trying to reward investors after struggling with three years of falling oil prices.

Inside Valeant's Bid to Be a Normal Drug Company

Valeant Pharmaceuticals, which has been Exhibit A of corporate turbulence since 2015, is trying to get back to being a normal drug company. But it faces a steep climb to good health.

Uber-Waymo Trial Is Delayed as New Evidence Emerges

Judge delays trial of Waymo parent Alphabet Inc.'s claims against ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc., after a former Uber employee's letter alleges disappearing messages and other alleged tactics.

WeWork to Buy Meetup, Targeting Off-Hours Gatherings

WeWork is buying Meetup, as the richly funded office-sharing company seeks to bring more visitors during nonworking hours into its growing array of real estate.

Microsoft Adds SAP as Cloud Partner to Challenge Amazon

Microsoft signed up business-software vendor SAP as a cloud partner, its latest effort at using alliances to challenge Amazon's dominance in the market for web-based, on-demand computing resources.

November 28, 2017 13:15 ET (18:15 GMT)