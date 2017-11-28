BOE: U.K.'s Banks Could Handle a 'Disorderly' Brexit

The U.K.'s largest banks would be able to withstand Britain crashing out of the European Union, the Bank of England said.

Shell Cancels Scrip Dividend, Plans $25B Buyback

Royal Dutch Shell said it would cancel its scrip-dividend program from the fourth-quarter of 2017 and announced a $25 billion share-buyback program.

Airbus Names New Head of Sales

Airbus kicked off a new era in its battle against Boeing by naming Eric Schulz, a top executive at engine supplier Rolls-Royce as its next airliner sales chief.

SoftBank to Offer to Buy Uber Shares at Roughly 30% Discount

SoftBank has told stakeholders in Uber that it will initially offer to buy shares at a nearly 30% discount to the company's most recent valuation of $68 billion.

Auto Executives Meet With Pence on Nafta

Top executives from Detroit's auto makers met with Vice President Mike Pence in Washington Monday, reiterating concerns that potential changes to Nafta could disrupt the industry's intricate supply chains.

Wells Fargo Bankers, Chasing Bonuses, Overcharged Clients

Employees say lofty rewards tied to revenue pushed foreign-exchange staff to ignore agreed-upon fees. Years of whispers were confirmed in a conference call.

Supreme Court Debates a Patent Case That Is Splitting Corporate America

The Supreme Court on Monday appeared split along ideological lines in a high-stakes case over patents that is pitting pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies against tech titans like Alphabet Inc.'s Google and Apple Inc.

Microsoft Adds SAP as Cloud Partner to Challenge Amazon

Microsoft signed up business-software vendor SAP as a cloud partner, its latest effort at using alliances to challenge Amazon's dominance in the market for web-based, on-demand computing resources.

Société Générale Plans to Cut Jobs, Bank Branches

Société Générale said it plans to book a EUR400 million fourth-quarter charge as it intends to eliminate up to 900 additional jobs amid a continuing restructure of its French retail bank network.

BHP Billiton Targets More Cost Cuts in Australia

BHP Billiton aims to cut costs further across its Australian mining operations, targeting another 10% drop in unit costs over the medium term and US$1.6 billion in additional productivity gains over the next two years.

November 28, 2017 03:15 ET (08:15 GMT)