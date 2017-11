Shares of commodities producers rose after stronger-than-anticipated economic data.

Home prices surged in September, rising 6.2% from a year earlier in the latest month for which data was available.

A manufacturing index from the Richmond, Va., Federal Reserve district along the Atlantic seaboard hit its highest level since 1993.

