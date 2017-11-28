Iberdrola to Separate Renewable Assets Amid Restructuring Measures --Europa Press

Iberdrola SA (IBE.MC) will separate its renewable-energy assets from its thermal assets in light of restructuring measures, Europa Press reports.

--Iberdrola will create a new company called Iberdrola Generacion Termica, Europa Press cited a Spanish government publication as saying, the objective of which will be to encompass all non-renewable assets, including nuclear and carbon.

--On the other hand, a new structure within Iberdrola will encompass all of the company's renewable assets, including wind and hydropower, Europa Press reports.

Full story in Spanish: http://bit.ly/2Agwmyc

November 28, 2017 03:16 ET (08:16 GMT)