Home price growth gained momentum in September, as a strong economy boosted demand for homes but supply failed to keep pace.

The S&PCoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index, which covers the entire nation, rose 6.2% in the 12 months ended in September, up from a 5.9% year-over-year increase reported in August. That was the fastest annual rate of price gains since June 2014.

The existing-home market has presented a mixed picture in recent months of robust house-price gains coupled with lackluster sales activity.

The 10-city index gained 5.7% over the year, up from 5.2% in August. The 20-city index gained 6.2%, up from 5.8% the previous month. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expected the 20-city index to rise 6.2% in September.

"Most economic indicators suggest that home prices can see further gains, " said David Blitzer, managing director at S&P Dow Jones Indices. "One dark cloud for housing is affordability -- rising prices mean that some people will be squeezed out of the market."

Seattle reported the largest annual gain, at 12.9%, followed by Las Vegas at 9% and San Diego at 8.2%.

Month-over-month, the U.S. Index rose 0.4% in September before seasonal adjustment, while the 10-city rose 0.5% and the 20-city index rose 0.4% from August to September.

After seasonal adjustment, the national index rose 0.7% month-over-month, the 10-city index saw a 0.6% increase and the 20-city index rose 0.5%.

Existing-home sales increased 2% in October from a month earlier to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.48 million, the National Association of Realtors said Tuesday. But sales dropped 0.9% from the same month a year earlier, the second consecutive decline on an annual basis.

The new-home market has shown more strength. Sales of newly built homes rose 6.2% in October, the second consecutive month of strong gains.

