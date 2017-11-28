China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Tuesday, November 28 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 550,240 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Jan-18 13,410 13,600 13,305 13,450 13,630 -180 224,764 184,420
Mar-18 13,585 13,795 13,585 13,680 13,820 -140 6 162
Apr-18 13,730 13,730 13,680 13,700 13,740 -40 6 82
May-18 13,825 14,045 13,720 13,880 14,085 -205 310,772 234,184
Jun-18 14,125 14,125 13,885 13,970 14,165 -195 76 308
Jul-18 14,105 14,210 13,990 14,080 14,030 50 126 438
Aug-18 14,085 14,215 14,000 14,100 14,320 -220 56 1,078
Sep-18 14,170 14,370 14,085 14,225 14,385 -160 14,430 26,052
Oct-18 - - - 14,355 14,200 155 0 16
Nov-18 14,310 14,310 14,265 14,285 14,425 -140 4 24
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
