Canada Producer Prices Up 1.0% in October

Canadian producer prices rose in October on higher passenger car and auto parts charges. Meanwhile, the country's raw-materials price index increased due to higher crude energy prices.

Canada's industrial product price index advanced 1.0% in October, Statistics Canada said Tuesday. Market expectations were for a 0.5% rise, according to economists at Royal Bank of Canada.

The index measures the price manufacturers in Canada receive once their goods leave the plant. It doesn't reflect the final prices consumers pay for goods on store shelves.

On a year-over-year basis, producer prices rose 1.8%.

As for raw materials, prices paid by manufacturers in October climbed 3.8% following a 0.2% decline the previous month. On a 12-month basis, raw materials prices rose 6.6%.

November 28, 2017 09:01 ET (14:01 GMT)