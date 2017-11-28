Bitcoin exchange bitFlyer launches in U.S.

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Tokyo-based bitFlyer will launch a virtual currency exchange platform in the United States, the bitcoin exchange operator said on Tuesday.

The launch comes as the value of bitcoin hovers around a historic $10,000 level after surging since the start of the year.

BitFlyer received approval from the New York Department of Financial Services to operate as a virtual currency exchange, it said. (Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)