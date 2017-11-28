Bank of Canada: Signs Emerge of Easing Risks to Financial System -- Update

Canadian policy measures meant to damp real-estate speculation and excessive borrowing, coupled with an improving economy, are helping to contain vulnerabilities within the country's financial system, the Bank of Canada said Tuesday.

The central bank's semiannual Financial System Review said overall risks to the Canadian financial system remained elevated. Nevertheless, the Bank of Canada said signs were emerging that risks are moderating. It cited new, tighter mortgage rules from Canada's banking watchdog set to take effect in January, which are expected to improve lending standards and lead to a decrease in the proportion of new loans being issued to highly indebted households.

"Better economic conditions and several new policy measures support prospects for additional progress," the Bank of Canada said.

The bank's semiannual review assesses vulnerabilities in the financial system and identifies potential risks to financial stability that might not necessarily be triggered. The central bank last published its review in June.

Compared with its previous assessment, the central bank is signaling some optimism regarding notable progress on consumer-debt levels and housing activity. However, the bank remains cautious given the large stock of household debt in Canada.

The ratio of household debt to after-tax income is nearing 170%, or among the highest in the industrialized world. Borrowing--the bulk in mortgages and drawdowns on home-equity lines of credit--has climbed at a roughly 5.5% pace from a year ago in recent months. That is well above annual wage gains that have just started to cross the 2% level.

The Bank of Canada kept its policy rate on hold in October after two rate increases in July and September, and is widely expected to hold steady again next week. In recent communications, central bank officials said it was exhibiting caution because of several uncertainties, including how indebted households respond to higher rates and the impact of tighter mortgage-financing rules in January.

In its review of the financial system, the central bank said policy changes to housing finance, higher interest rates and an expected pickup in household income "should continue to mitigate" the vulnerability posed by household debt.

The report said that as of June 30, fewer mortgages with less than a 20% down payment were issued to highly-indebted borrowers--defined as having mortgage-to-loan ratio of over 450%--compared with a year ago. The central bank attributed the decline to another set of mortgage-lending rules issued in the fall of last year, which it said compelled home buyers to shift their focus to less-expensive homes.

As for housing, it said since its June report there were "some signs" that the Toronto housing market is stabilizing. The rate of housing-price inflation has eased considerably in Toronto and its surrounding exurbs --earlier this year it rose above 30% or even 40% on a year-over-year basis in some instances--after authorities in Ontario imposed a tax on foreign buyers in an effort to damp speculative activity.

Overall, the central bank expects higher interests and housing policy measures at the federal and provincial levels to reduce housing demand, and thereby mitigate vulnerabilities.

