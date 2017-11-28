AstraZeneca: European Agency Accepts Variation to Application for Tagrisso

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.LN) said Tuesday that the European Medicines Agency has accepted a variation to its marketing-authorization application for Tagrisso, for treatment of adult patients with locally-advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.
The pharmaceutical company said the drug application, which is an epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor, was based on data from the phase 3 trial, in which Tagrisso significantly improved progression-free survival compared to current treatments.
On Monday, AstraZeneca reported the submission of a supplemental new drug application to Japan's Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency for the use of Tagrisso.
November 28, 2017 02:30 ET (07:30 GMT)