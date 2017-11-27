US Oil Futures Pull Back Further

US oil futures extended Monday's pullback in Asian trading Tuesday in the run-up to Thursday's key meeting regarding ongoing production caps.

--January light, sweet crude on the New York Mercantile Exchange was recently down 0.6% at $57.75 a barrel in the Globex training session. February Brent was down 0.3% at $63.21.

--The drop in the American WTI benchmark this week has followed futures hitting 2 1/2-year highs, helped by a pipeline shutdown. Now in focus is the meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and others, most notably Russia.

November 27, 2017 23:19 ET (04:19 GMT)