Unilever Buys Sundial Brands for Undisclosed Sum

Anglo-Dutch consumer products firm Unilever PLC (ULVR.LN) said Monday that it is buying New York-based personal-care products company Sundial Brands for an undisclosed sum.

Unilever, which houses the Ben & Jerry's, Dove and Hellmann's brands among its portfolio, said Sundial Brands, a hair-care and skin-care company, will operate as a standalone unit within the group. The company's 2017 turnover is expected to be $240 million, and it will continue to be led by founder Richelieu Dennis as chief executive and executive chairman.

The deal is expected to be complete in the first quarter of 2018, Unilever said.

Additionally, Unilever said it has appointed Esi Eggleston Bracey as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Unilever North America Personal Care, from Jan. 1, 2018. As a part of her role, Ms. Bracey will work closely with Mr. Dennis to further accelerate growth and consumer connectivity of Sundial Brands, Unilever said.

November 27, 2017 10:43 ET (15:43 GMT)