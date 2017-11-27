UniCredit Sells NPL Portfolio to Mediobanca and Cerberus

Italy's UniCredit SpA (UCG.MI) said Monday that it had agreed to sell a portfolio of non-performing loans to Mediobanca SpA's (MB.MI) MBCredit Solutions unit and an affiliate of Cerberus Capital Management LP.

The portfolio consists of secured and unsecured credits with a gross book value of about 715 million euros ($852.7 million), UniCredit said.

MBCredit Solutions has bought the unsecured segment of the portfolio, with a gross book value of EUR450 million, while Cerberus has bought the secured segment, which has a gross book value of EUR265 million, UniCredit said.

UniCredit also said that the sale forms part of its strategy to reduce its non-performing exposures, and that the transaction will be reflected in its fourth-quarter results.

