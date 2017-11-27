Three Chinese Hackers Indicted In U.S. For Alleged Attacks on Moody's, Siemens

Three Chinese hackers have been indicted in the U.S. for alleged attacks on Moody's Analytics and Siemens AG in an effort to steal confidential business information as recently as May 2017, according to an indictment unsealed Monday.

Continue Reading Below

The hackers allegedly targeted an unnamed "influential economist" at Moody's and forwarded the economist's emails to themselves beginning in 2011, court papers said.

The hackers also allegedly accessed Siemens's computer networks and stole around 407 gigabytes of proprietary commercial data, prosecutors said.

The three defendants are believed to be in China and aren't in U.S. custody, according to a Justice Department spokesman.

Write to Aruna Viswanatha at Aruna.Viswanatha@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

November 27, 2017 14:03 ET (19:03 GMT)