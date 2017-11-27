Steady GDP Growth Expected -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
Continue Reading Below
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Tuesday 0900 S&P/Case-Shiller 20-City Sep +6.2% (5) +5.9%
HPI (Y/Y)
1000 Consumer Confidence Nov 124.0 (19) 125.9
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy Nov N/A 12
Wednesday 0830 Real GDP (2nd Reading) 3Q +3.3% (21) +3.0%*
0830 GDP Prices (2nd Reading) 3Q +2.2% (9) +2.2%*
1000 Pending Home Sales Oct +1.4% (10) +0.0%
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Nov 25 240K (14) 239K
0830 Personal Income Oct +0.3% (22) +0.4%
0830 Consumer Spending Oct +0.2% (22) +1.0%
0830 Core PCE Prices Oct +0.2% (22) +0.1%
0945 Chicago PMI Nov 63.0 (8) 66.2
Friday 0945 Markit Mfg PMI Nov N/A 53.8**
1000 ISM Mfg PMI Nov 58.0 (21) 58.7
1000 Construction Spending Oct +0.5% (15) +0.3%
N/A Auto Sales Nov 17.5M (18) 18.09M
*3Q 1st Reading
**Nov Flash Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
November 27, 2017 14:16 ET (19:16 GMT)