Prince Harry is getting married; Inside the cost of royal weddings

It’s official—Prince Harry, the grandson of Queen Elizabeth II and the fifth in line to the throne, is engaged to actress Meghan Markle, the royal family announced on Monday.

The prince, 33, and the ‘Suits’ actress, 36, are expected to tie the knot in a ceremony next spring, according to a statement from Clarence House.



And, while further details on the big day are still in the early stages, the cost of the wedding is expected to be pricey, falling right in line with his brother, Prince Williams’ 2011 nuptials to Kate Middleton, which reportedly cost around $34 million.

However, the majority of those costs (around $32 million) went to the heavy security needed to protect the venues and for the additional police officers needed to monitor the massive crowds of spectators.

Other costs included $800,000 for flowers, $80,000 for two cakes and an estimated $333,000 price tag for Middleton’s dress, according to ABC News.

But the $34 million price tag is still rather small in comparison to their parent’s, Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ 1981 wedding, which cost an estimated $110 million, when adjusted for inflation today.

Today, the national average cost of a wedding is around $35,329, according to The Knot 2016 Real Weddings Study.

