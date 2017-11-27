Powell Seeks to Support Economy, Defend Fed Independence

Federal Reserve governor Jerome Powell would strive to support the economic recovery and defend the central bank's independence if confirmed as its next leader, he will tell a Senate panel Tuesday.

Dallas Fed's Kaplan: Rate Rise in 'Near Future' Is Likely Appropriate

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan on Monday appeared to express openness to raising rates when the U.S. central bank meets to set monetary policy next month.

U.S. Stocks Mixed, Weighed Down by Energy Shares

The S&P 500 paused just shy of a record Monday, weighed down by a pullback in shares of energy companies.

Two Camps Assert They Each Have Control Over CFPB

The Trump administration and an Obama-era official dueled for control of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Monday, with members from each camp sending messages to employees suggesting they were in charge.

Entry Level Buyers Drive Solid New Home Sales

Sales of newly built homes rose in October for the second consecutive month, driven by demand for entry level homes.

Senators Seek Changes to Tax Bill as Busy Week Kicks Off

U.S. Senators on Monday began a frenzied week of meetings, negotiations and amendments as Republicans try to find 50 votes for their tax bill, the GOP's biggest domestic-policy priority.

Bitcoin Surges Past $9,500 in Fastest Thousand-Point Milestone

The price of bitcoin surged past $9,500 over the weekend for the first time, a rise of nearly 900% this year. Its rise is only getting faster.

ECB Proposes Blueprint for Bad-Loan Trading Platform

The European Central Bank has sketched out a possible blueprint for a trading platform that could help eurozone banks to dispose of a mountain of sour loans.

Oil Falls Ahead of OPEC Meeting

Oil prices fell, ahead of a meeting scheduled for later this week between major crude producers, where a decision is expected on whether cuts will be extended.

Stocks Around the Globe Stage Most Widely Shared Rally in Years

The vast majority of global stock markets in 2017 have surged either to fresh records or multiyear highs, one of the broadest rallies in years that investors say is a result of the increasingly synchronized global economic recovery.

