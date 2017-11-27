Tensions Are High as Mulvaney Arrives at Embattled CFPB

White House budget chief Mick Mulvaney assumed the job of acting director at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau after an Obama-era official sued to block the Trump administration from taking control of the agency.

U.S. New Home Sales Grew Robustly in October

U.S. new-home sales grew robustly again in October, after surging in September, a sign of continuing strong demand and tight inventory.

U.S. Stocks Gain; Energy Shares Slip

U.S. stock indexes climbed, bucking a decline in the energy sector. Shares of several retailers jumped, extending gains from Friday.

ECB Proposes Blueprint for Bad-Loan Trading Platform

The European Central Bank has sketched out a possible blueprint for a trading platform that could help eurozone banks to dispose of a mountain of sour loans.

Bitcoin's Trading Star Is Chicago High-Speed Firm That Nods to the Grateful Dead

One of Chicago's largest high-speed traders has taken a central role in the bitcoin market, stepping into the vacuum created by Wall Street's hesitant response to the booming investor interest in digital currencies.

Stocks Around the Globe Stage Most Widely Shared Rally in Years

The vast majority of global stock markets in 2017 have surged either to fresh records or multiyear highs, one of the broadest rallies in years that investors say is a result of the increasingly synchronized global economic recovery.

Oil Dips Ahead of OPEC Meeting

Oil prices eased, ahead of a meeting scheduled for later this week between major crude producers, where a decision is expected on whether cuts will be extended.

Mexico Registered $2.07 Billion Trade Deficit in October

Mexico ran up a $2.07 billion trade deficit in October, more than double the shortfall in the year-earlier month as petroleum imports continued to rise, offsetting gains in shipments abroad of manufactured goods.

Beijing is Making Its Most Serious Effort Yet to Tackle Its Financial-System Issues

New rules to crimp China's ballooning shadow banking system are a healthy step. The government must persist through any market fallout.

Powell's Confirmation May Lack Drama of Other Fed Nominee Battles

Jerome Powell is likely to sail through confirmation to be the next Federal Reserve leader, even though the process of filling Fed positions has grown increasingly politicized since the days when Ben Bernanke was confirmed as chairman by a voice vote with little opposition.

November 27, 2017 11:15 ET (16:15 GMT)