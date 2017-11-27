Stocks Around the Globe Stage Most Widely Shared Rally in Years

Continue Reading Below

The vast majority of global stock markets in 2017 have surged either to fresh records or multiyear highs, one of the broadest rallies in years that investors say is a result of the increasingly synchronized global economic recovery.

Global Stocks Under Pressure as Asian Tech Shares Slip

European stocks and U.S. futures gained, reversing early declines that followed losses in Chinese and South Korean equity markets.

Oil Dips Ahead of OPEC Meeting

Oil prices eased, ahead of a meeting scheduled for later this week between major crude producers, where a decision is expected on whether cuts will be extended.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Global Economy Week Ahead: Powell and Yellen Testimony, Eurozone Jobless Rate

This week brings two congressional hearings featuring current and prospective U.S. central bank leaders as well as readings on U.S. economic growth and eurozone unemployment.

Powell's Confirmation May Lack Drama of Other Fed Nominee Battles

Jerome Powell is likely to sail through confirmation to be the next Federal Reserve leader, even though the process of filling Fed positions has grown increasingly politicized since the days when Ben Bernanke was confirmed as chairman by a voice vote with little opposition.

Fed's Plan for 2017 Nears Completion, but View for 2018 Is Fuzzy

Fed officials are set to raise interest rates in December, delivering on their projections at the start of 2017 for three rate increases plus the start of the shrinking of their bond portfolio. But their chance for a repeat in 2018 is clouded by conflicting signals on employment and inflation.

Bitcoin Surges Past $9,000 in Fastest Thousand-Point Milestone

The price of bitcoin surged past $9,000 over the weekend for the first time, a rise of nearly 900% this year. Its rise is only getting faster.

CFPB Deputy Chief Sues Trump Over Agency Leadership

Leandra English, a career staffer appointed to lead the CFPB by former director Richard Cordray, filed the lawsuit in federal court the night before the bureau was set to reopen with dueling temporary leaders vying to take it over.

Congress Prepares for Year-End Legislative Sprint

Lawmakers face a tight calendar and a dizzying list of legislative tasks, from a tax overhaul to a federal spending deal, with the added complication of sexual harassment allegations that are reverberating in the halls of the Capitol.

Venezuelan General to Lead State Oil Industry

President Nicolás Maduro named an active general to lead the state oil industry, Venezuela's last major economic sector that had been outside the military's control.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 27, 2017 07:15 ET (12:15 GMT)