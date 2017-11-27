Global Economy Week Ahead: Powell and Yellen Testimony, Eurozone Jobless Rate
This week brings two congressional hearings featuring current and prospective U.S. central bank leaders as well as readings on U.S. economic growth and eurozone unemployment.
Asian stock markets started the week with fresh selling, with Chinese shares lower, while the Korean market was weighed by heavy losses for Samsung.
Jerome Powell is likely to sail through confirmation to be the next Federal Reserve leader, even though the process of filling Fed positions has grown increasingly politicized since the days when Ben Bernanke was confirmed as chairman by a voice vote with little opposition.
Fed officials are set to raise interest rates in December, delivering on their projections at the start of 2017 for three rate increases plus the start of the shrinking of their bond portfolio. But their chance for a repeat in 2018 is clouded by conflicting signals on employment and inflation.
Leandra English, a career staffer appointed to lead the CFPB by former director Richard Cordray, filed the lawsuit in federal court the night before the bureau was set to reopen with dueling temporary leaders vying to take it over.
Lawmakers face a tight calendar and a dizzying list of legislative tasks, from a tax overhaul to a federal spending deal, with the added complication of sexual harassment allegations that are reverberating in the halls of the Capitol.
President Nicolás Maduro named an active general to lead the state oil industry, Venezuela's last major economic sector that had been outside the military's control.
GE stock has entrenched itself as the lowest-weighted component in the Dow.
Loan growth at banks is slowing, casting a cloud over what was supposed to have been a banner year for financial institutions following last November's elections.
Russia's importance to a deal to extend oil export cuts means that it holds the cards for OPEC and the deal will be less certain.
November 27, 2017 01:15 ET (06:15 GMT)