Tumblr CEO David Karp to Leave Blogging Site He Founded

Tumblr Chief Executive David Karp said he is stepping down from the blogging site he founded nearly 11 years ago.

Koch Brothers Get Dividend, No Board Rights in Meredith-Time Inc. Deal

Meredith accepted the financial backing of the billionaire Koch brothers for its pending purchase of Time because they offered the best terms and had no interest in running the business, Meredith's chief executive said.

Société Générale Plans to Cut Jobs, Bank Branches

Société Générale said it plans to book a EUR400 million fourth-quarter charge as it intends to eliminate up to 900 additional jobs amid a continuing restructure of its French retail bank network.

German Political Limbo Settles EU Dispute Over Monsanto Weedkiller

A yearslong dispute among European Union nations, American corporations and environmental groups over a controversial weedkiller was settled Monday in a surprise move by Germany.

Nordic Capital Said to Be Close to Deal for Ullink

European buyout firm Nordic Capital is close to acquiring Ullink from Hg Capital in a deal that could value the provider of electronic-trading software at around $650 million

SandRidge Adopts 'Poison Pill' After Carl Icahn Increases Stake

SandRidge's board adopted a so-called poison pill that would make it more difficult for activist investor Carl Icahn to increase his stake as he criticizes SandRidge's plan to buy Bonanza Creek.

Illinois Sues Uber, Senators Ask for Answers

Uber Technologies is facing mounting pressure from regulators and lawmakers over the year-old data breach it disclosed last week that affected some 57 million riders and drivers.

AB InBev Unit Grupo Modelo to Build Brewery in Central Mexico

Grupo Modelo, the Mexican unit of Anheuser-Busch InBev and brewer of Corona beer, plans to invest $750 million in the construction of a major brewery in central Mexico.

Teva's New CEO Starts Turnaround Plan at Struggling Drugmaker

Teva Pharmaceutical's new CEO is shuffling leadership ranks and combining generic and specialty businesses as he embarks on a turnaround plan.

Julius Baer CEO Quits to Join Rival

The chief executive of Julius Baer has resigned to join one of its biggest rivals in an unexpected shake-up of the Swiss banking industry's highest ranks.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 27, 2017 19:15 ET (00:15 GMT)