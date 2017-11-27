Tumblr CEO David Karp to Leave Blogging Site He Founded

Tumblr Chief Executive David Karp said he is stepping down from the blogging site he founded nearly 11 years ago.

Koch Brothers Get Dividend, No Board Rights in Meredith-Time Inc. Deal

Meredith accepted the financial backing of the billionaire Koch brothers for its pending purchase of Time because they offered the best terms and had no interest in running the business, Meredith's chief executive said.

German Political Limbo Settles EU Dispute Over Monsanto Weedkiller

A yearslong dispute among European Union nations, American corporations and environmental groups over a controversial weedkiller was settled Monday in a surprise move by Germany.

Nordic Capital Said to Be Close to Deal for Ullink

European buyout firm Nordic Capital is close to acquiring Ullink from Hg Capital in a deal that could value the provider of electronic-trading software at around $650 million

SandRidge Adopts 'Poison Pill' After Carl Icahn Increases Stake

SandRidge's board adopted a so-called poison pill that would make it more difficult for activist investor Carl Icahn to increase his stake as he criticizes SandRidge's plan to buy Bonanza Creek.

AB InBev Unit Grupo Modelo to Build Brewery in Central Mexico

Grupo Modelo, the Mexican unit of Anheuser-Busch InBev and brewer of Corona beer, plans to invest $750 million in the construction of a major brewery in central Mexico.

Teva's New CEO Starts Turnaround Plan at Struggling Drugmaker

Teva Pharmaceutical's new CEO is shuffling leadership ranks and combining generic and specialty businesses as he embarks on a turnaround plan.

Senate Tax Bill Targets Some Foreign Airlines

Some overseas airlines would pay U.S. corporate taxes on part of their profits under a proposal in the Senate tax bill that threatens to upend long-held protocols governing aviation.

Julius Baer CEO Quits to Join Rival

The chief executive of Julius Baer has resigned to join one of its biggest rivals in an unexpected shake-up of the Swiss banking industry's highest ranks.

UBS to Pull Out of Pact on Broker Recruiting

The Swiss banking group is pulling out of a recruitment accord brokerage firms, the latest indication of changes to Wall Street hiring practices as they face competition from independent rivals.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 27, 2017 17:15 ET (22:15 GMT)