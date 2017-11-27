Fullerton Health Wins Support After IPO Debacle -- Market Talk

0134 GMT - Fullerton Healthcare announces a "significant investment" from Ping An, securing support from the Chinese insurance giant after being forced to pull its Singapore IPO last year. Ping An and related parties are investing CNY800 million (US$121 million) in Fullerton, which seeks to grow in China. Fullerton's IPO was pulled last November after several weeks of delay that followed anonymous complaints to authorities about its business practices. The company had cited market volatility as the reason for pulling the share sale. (gaurav.raghuvanshi@wsj.com)
