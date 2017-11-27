On Our Radar

China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Monday, November 27 2017

Continue Reading Below

Natural Rubber

Turnover: 830,944 lots

Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open

Settle Interest

Jan-18 13,850 13,955 13,320 13,630 13,800 -170 430,178 206,304

Continue Reading Below

Mar-18 13,995 14,025 13,560 13,820 14,045 -225 54 160

Apr-18 13,760 13,760 13,725 13,740 14,035 -295 10 82

May-18 14,320 14,415 13,780 14,085 14,265 -180 377,592 223,494

Jun-18 14,345 14,400 13,860 14,165 14,310 -145 764 286

Jul-18 14,265 14,265 13,910 14,030 14,345 -315 980 438

Aug-18 14,420 14,420 14,000 14,320 14,445 -125 156 1,068

Sep-18 14,620 14,700 14,110 14,385 14,570 -185 21,204 25,890

Oct-18 14,200 14,200 14,200 14,200 14,580 -380 2 16

Nov-18 14,575 14,575 14,280 14,425 14,665 -240 4 24

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Volume and open interest are in lots;

3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 27, 2017 02:31 ET (07:31 GMT)