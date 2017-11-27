China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Monday, November 27 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 830,944 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Jan-18 13,850 13,955 13,320 13,630 13,800 -170 430,178 206,304
Mar-18 13,995 14,025 13,560 13,820 14,045 -225 54 160
Apr-18 13,760 13,760 13,725 13,740 14,035 -295 10 82
May-18 14,320 14,415 13,780 14,085 14,265 -180 377,592 223,494
Jun-18 14,345 14,400 13,860 14,165 14,310 -145 764 286
Jul-18 14,265 14,265 13,910 14,030 14,345 -315 980 438
Aug-18 14,420 14,420 14,000 14,320 14,445 -125 156 1,068
Sep-18 14,620 14,700 14,110 14,385 14,570 -185 21,204 25,890
Oct-18 14,200 14,200 14,200 14,200 14,580 -380 2 16
Nov-18 14,575 14,575 14,280 14,425 14,665 -240 4 24
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
November 27, 2017 02:31 ET (07:31 GMT)