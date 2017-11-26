WTI Oil Futures Ease From 2 1/2-Year High

U.S. benchmark oil futures pulled back Monday morning in Asia, while the Brent global standard was little changed, after the former hit a fresh 2 1/2-year high Friday and ahead of this week's decision on production caps.

Continue Reading Below

--January light, sweet crude on the New York Mercantile Exchange was recently down 0.4% at $58.70 a barrel in the Globex training session. February Brent was unchanged at $63.47.

--Anticipation is that Thursday's meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and others, most notably Russia, will agree to extend ongoing oil-output caps through 2018.

Write to Biman Mukherji at biman.mukherji@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 26, 2017 23:18 ET (04:18 GMT)