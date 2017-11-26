On Our Radar

WTI Oil Futures Ease From 2 1/2-Year High

By Biman Mukherji Features Dow Jones Newswires

U.S. benchmark oil futures pulled back Monday morning in Asia, while the Brent global standard was little changed, after the former hit a fresh 2 1/2-year high Friday and ahead of this week's decision on production caps.

--January light, sweet crude on the New York Mercantile Exchange was recently down 0.4% at $58.70 a barrel in the Globex training session. February Brent was unchanged at $63.47.

--Anticipation is that Thursday's meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and others, most notably Russia, will agree to extend ongoing oil-output caps through 2018.

