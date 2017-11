William Hill Says It Is in Talks With CrownBet Over Australia Merger

William Hill PLC (WMH.LN) on Friday said that it is in preliminary discussions regarding a possible merger between its wholly-owned subsidiary, William Hill Australia, and Australian company CrownBet.

There is no certainty that these preliminary discussions with CrownBet will lead to any transaction, the U.K.-based bookmaker added.

CrownBet is an online gaming business that is 62%-owned by Crown Resorts Ltd. (CWN.AU).

November 24, 2017 03:06 ET (08:06 GMT)