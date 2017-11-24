What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (November 24, 2017).

Share buybacks have slowed to a five-year low as companies earmark more money for capital spending and mergers.

Uber's new CEO learned of a massive data breach at the company more than two months before he notified customers and drivers.

More consumers are using phones to shop, making the 24-hour period that began Thursday evening the year's biggest for online sales.

The GOP tax plan would eliminate an exemption for advanced refunding bonds, used by governments to refinance debt earlier.

Retailers are contending with a UPS surcharge on deliveries during the holiday season's busiest weeks.

Rovio shares plunged 22% after a surprise loss raised questions about the maker of the "Angry Birds" game.

Facebook plans to notify users who liked or followed pages created by Russians in an alleged misinformation campaign last year.

Icahn purchased a 13.5% stake in SandRidge, joining a list of shareholders who oppose a deal the energy company struck last week.

European stocks traded flat after Chinese shares had their worst day in months. Stock markets in the U.S. and Japan were closed.

Tesla is set to power up a giant wind-powered battery system in Australia.

Citgo executives arrested by Venezuela's intelligence agency include Americans.

November 24, 2017 02:47 ET (07:47 GMT)