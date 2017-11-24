Santander Designated Sole Global Systemically Important Spanish Bank in 2019

Spain's central bank said Friday that it has designated Banco Santander SA (SAN.MC) as the only Spanish bank in its 2019 list of global systemically important institutions, known as G-SIIs.

Santander is already the sole Spanish bank on the list for 2017 and 2018.

In its annual review, the central bank also said that Spain's other big banks would repeat in the list of other systemically important institutions, or O-SIIs, in 2018: BBVA SA (BBVA.MC), Caixabank SA (CABK.MC), Banco Sabadell SA (SAB.MC) and Bankia SA (BKIA.MC).

Based on a scoring system--obtained through criteria outlined by the European Central Bank--Santander will need to keep a capital buffer of 0.75% to its total exposure risk on a consolidated basis in 2018 and of 1% in 2019. BBVA will be required to keep a buffer of 0.56% in 2018 and 0.75% in 2019, while the figures for the three other banks are: 0.19% in 2018 and 0.25% in 2019.

The decisions are revised each year and the next one will come in the fourth quarter of 2018, when the G-SIIs for 2020 and the O-SIIs for 2019 will be designated, the central bank said.

