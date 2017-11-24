Stocks Hold Firm as China Gains a Footing

Global stocks were on track for weekly gains as Chinese markets showed signs of stabilizing after a selloff.

German Business Sentiment Hits Record High in November

German business sentiment surged to another record high in November, as companies upgraded their outlook for the months ahead, despite Germany's uncertain political situation.

The Changing Face of the Corporate Bond Market

The European Commission wants answers to an intriguing question: Why is it becoming harder to trade corporate bonds, even though companies are issuing more of them?

The S&P 500 Record Run No One Saw Coming

U.S. stocks are on the verge of a level few thought they would see this year: 2600 on the S&P 500.

Black Friday Kicks Off, With Upbeat Shoppers and Fewer Discounts

Attention Black Friday shoppers: Prices may not be as low this time around. Nevertheless, even as this year has proved one of the most challenging for retailers, analysts are predicting robust holiday sales.

A New Thanksgiving Tradition: Chinese Stock Market Drops

As ever this Thanksgiving, Americans came together to celebrate their shared traditions. One recent addition to that list: Watching the Chinese stock market collapse.

It's Not the Leverage, It's the Illiquidity That Will Hurt

Too much short-term debt backing long-term assets fueled the last credit bubble a decade ago. This time round, investors are hunting for yield in hard-to-trade, often private assets.

Wall Street's 2017 Market Predictions: Pathetically Wrong

As investors' inboxes once again become clogged with annual outlooks from Wall Street's scribblers, there is little admission of the nearly universal failure to predict what happened this year.

Brazil Administration Scales Back Scope of Proposed Pension Reform

Brazil's government is scaling back a proposal to overhaul the country's insolvent pension system, part of a last-ditch effort to get congressional support for the unpopular bill ahead of general elections next year.

Mexican Central Bankers Uneasy About Inflation Outlook

Although the Bank of Mexico is sticking to its forecast that inflation will return to its 3% target by the end of next year, several board members questioned the likelihood of that happening when they agreed in early November to leave interest rates unchanged, minutes to the meeting showed.

