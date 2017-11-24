Regulators to Meet in December on Global Bank Capital Rules

The international body that oversees banking regulation said Friday it would hold a press conference Dec. 7, an indication that new global bank capital rules may finally be agreed on.

CFTC Chief Works to Tweak, Not Decimate, Obama-Era Rules

J. Christopher Giancarlo moved to the top job at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission this year from a minority commissioner's role, giving him a chance to push for changes on Obama-era derivatives regulations that he has criticized.

Out of Africa: KKR Disbands African Private-Equity Team

KKR has disbanded its Africa deal team after making just one investment on the continent because it couldn't find enough big companies to buy.

Huge TIPS Fund Inflow Bucks Slow-Mo Inflation Consensus

Mutual funds and exchange-traded funds targeting inflation-protected Treasurys, known as TIPS, pulled in $1.2 billion in the week ended Wednesday, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch and EPFR Global. The influx represented the largest draw since November 2016 and was the third-largest inflow on record.

Wall Street's 2017 Market Predictions: Pathetically Wrong

As investors' inboxes once again become clogged with annual outlooks from Wall Street's scribblers, there is little admission of the nearly universal failure to predict what happened this year.

It's Not the Leverage, It's the Illiquidity That Will Hurt

Too much short-term debt backing long-term assets fueled the last credit bubble a decade ago. This time round, investors are hunting for yield in hard-to-trade, often private assets.

S&P 500 Powers Through 2600

U.S. stocks' record-busting year has notched another milestone that few investors expected for 2017: 2600 on the S&P 500.

Can't Wait Until Payday? Apps Give Instant Access to Wages

Uber and McDonald's are among a growing group of employers giving workers near-instant access to their wages through apps. Daily payments can help some workers smooth out the financial volatility of fluctuating schedules, but could impair saving.

A New Thanksgiving Tradition: Chinese Stock Market Drops

As ever this Thanksgiving, Americans came together to celebrate their shared traditions. One recent addition to that list: Watching the Chinese stock market collapse.

HSBC's Global Banking Co-Head Leaves After 18 Months

HSBC's global banking co-head, Matthew Westerman, will leave after a turbulent 18 months at the bank, staff were told in a memo.

