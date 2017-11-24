Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Acquisition

TIDMCOD
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain
November 24, 2017
PRESS RELEASE
November 24, 2017
Saint-Gobain REINFORCES its strategic positioning
in insulation in central Europe
Saint-Gobain has acquired 90% of the shares of Isoroc Poland and its corresponding brand Isoroc in Europe. Saint-Gobain has owned the Isoroc business and brand in Russia since 2016.
Isoroc Poland operates a stonewool plant with a capacity of 35 thousand tons in Nidzica, 160 km North of Warsaw, and plans to open a new line of 40 thousand tons in 2019 to serve Germany and the Nordics, as well as Poland and its neighboring countries.
Isoroc Poland joins the Group's Insulation business (Construction Products). This acquisition is fully aligned with the Group's strategy to consolidate its positioning and to expand in fast growing markets.
ABOUT SAINT-GOBAIN
Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and solutions which are key ingredients in the wellbeing of each of us and the future of all. They can be found everywhere in our living places and our daily life: in buildings, transportation, infrastructure and in many industrial applications. They provide comfort, performance and safety while addressing the challenges of sustainable construction, resource efficiency and climate change.
EUR39.1 billion in sales in 2016
Operates in 67 countries
More than 170,000 employees
