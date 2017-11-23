Singapore October Inflation Steady at 0.4%

Singapore's inflation was steady in October on lower housing costs and benign gains in food and transport prices.

Continue Reading Below

The consumer-price index rose 0.4% in October from a year earlier, compared with a median estimate for a 0.5% gain forecast by seven economists polled by The Wall street Journal. The CPI gained 0.4% in September.

The central bank's core-inflation measure, which strips out private road transport and accommodation costs, was stable at 1.5% in October.

Housing and utilities costs, which make up 26.3% of the index, fell 2.7% on year in October amid lower rentals.

Food prices, which have a 21.7% weighting in the index, rose 1.5% on year, while transportation costs, which make 15.8% of the index, gained 1.1%.

Write to Gaurav Raghuvanshi at gaurav.raghuvanshi@wsj.com

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 23, 2017 00:15 ET (05:15 GMT)