Centrica Slides on Profit Warning

Shares in utility Centrica suffered their biggest intraday drop ever, sliding by more than 16% after the company issued a profit warning for 2017.

Oil Hits Two-Year Highs as U.S. Stockpiles Drop

Oil prices rose to the highest level in more than two years Wednesday, boosted by a drop in U.S. crude stockpiles.

Carl Icahn Buys Stake in SandRidge Energy

Carl Icahn has purchased a 13.5% stake in SandRidge Energy Inc., joining a list of shareholders who say a deal the oil-and-gas producer struck last week for Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. makes little sense.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rises in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by nine to 747 this week, Baker Hughes, a GE company, reported.

U.S. Oil Supplies Fall as Refinery Runs Increase

U.S. inventories of crude oil decreased by 1.9 million barrels, more than expected, for the week ended Nov. 17 as refinery activity continued to pick up steam, according to EIA data. Gasoline stockpiles climbed by 44,000 barrels, less than expected.

Natural Gas Falls on Warm Weather

Natural-gas prices settled lower Wednesday, as warm weather forecasts outweighed data showing a decline in U.S. stockpiles.

Exxon, Shell, BP Join Forces to Cut Emissions From Natural Gas

Exxon Mobil Corp. has joined with seven other big energy companies to reduce pollution from natural gas production, an effort by the industry to present itself as part of the solution as governments and consumers demand more environmentally friendly energy.

Venezuela Detains Citgo Executives for Alleged Corruption

The country's intelligence agency arrested six top executives at the U.S. subsidiary of state-oil company Petróleos de Venezuela SA, as part of what authorities are calling an anticorruption "crusade."

Nebraska Regulators Approve Keystone XL Pipeline

Nebraska officials approved the Keystone XL pipeline, removing the last major regulatory hurdle, though the future of the long-delayed project remains far from certain.

Growing Gas Glut Threatens West Texas Oil Boom

Natural gas is gushing out of West Texas, a byproduct of frenzied drilling for oil. That is a problem for energy producers, who are running out of places to send all of it.

November 23, 2017 16:15 ET (21:15 GMT)