New Uber CEO Knew of Hack for Months

While the massive data breach at Uber Technologies Inc. didn't happen under the watch of the new chief executive, more than two months elapsed before he notified affected customers and drivers of the incident, people familiar with the matter said.

'Angry Birds' Maker's Shares Dive

Shares of Rovio Entertainment, the Finnish mobile-gaming firm that makes "Angry Birds," plunged 20% after it reported a surprise third-quarter loss, a little more than a month after its initial public offering.

Amazon With Pumpkin Pie? Holiday Shopping Starts on Your Phone After Dinner

Mobile phones have accelerated a fundamental change in holiday shopping: online buying on Thanksgiving.

HSBC's Global Banking Co-Head Leaves After 18 Months

HSBC's global banking co-head, Matthew Westerman, will leave after a turbulent 18 months at the bank, staff were told in a memo.

The Next Billion-Dollar Boom in Chinese Tech

Many Chinese companies want to tap into the power of artificial intelligence and cloud computing to increase efficiency and cut costs, spelling huge opportunity for the enterprise-applications market.

Saying Bye to Buybacks

Large companies are repurchasing their shares at the slowest pace in five years, as record U.S. stock indexes and an expanding economy propel more money out of flush corporate coffers into capital spending and mergers. .

Tesla Delivers the World's Biggest Battery-and Wins a Bet

An enormous Tesla-built battery system-storing electricity from a new wind farm and capable of supplying 30,000 homes-will be powered up over the coming days, beating the money-back deadline set by CEO Elon Musk.

Centrica Slides on Profit Warning

Shares in utility Centrica suffered their biggest intraday drop ever, sliding by more than 16% after the company issued a profit warning for 2017.

Fiat Chrysler Recalls Brand New Compact SUVs for Airbag Defect

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said Wednesday it is recalling about 8,000 late-model Jeep SUVs to fix defective airbags that pose a potential hazard to front-seat passengers.

Carl Icahn Buys Stake in SandRidge Energy

Carl Icahn has purchased a 13.5% stake in SandRidge Energy Inc., joining a list of shareholders who say a deal the oil-and-gas producer struck last week for Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. makes little sense.

