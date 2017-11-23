Brazil Posts October Current-Account Deficit of $343 Million

Brazil recorded a current-account deficit of $343 million in October, reversing September's $434 million surplus, the country's central bank said Thursday.

The 12-month current-account deficit narrowed in October to $9.6 billion, or 0.48% of gross domestic product, from $12.6 billion in September.

Net foreign direct investment rose to $8.2 billion in October, from $6.3 billion in September, the central bank said.

November 23, 2017 08:12 ET (13:12 GMT)