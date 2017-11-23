BMW Recalls All I3 Electric Cars Sold in U.S. -Autonews

BMW AG (BMW.XE) is recalling all i3 electric vehicles produced between 2014 and 2018 due to higher risk for smaller people to sustain neck injuries if they don't wear a seatbelt, car newspaper Automotive News reports.

--A crash test showed slightly increased risks of sustaining neck injuries in frontal crashes for people who are approximately 5-feet tall and weigh 110 pounds, according to the newspaper.

--Of 30,542 affected vehicles, 29,383 have been sold in the U.S. already, Automotive News reports.

November 23, 2017 07:41 ET (12:41 GMT)